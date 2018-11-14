Rooney: Kane and Sterling are England superstars

Wayne Rooney believes the next generation of England superstars can be led by Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling are already superstars for England, according to Wayne Rooney.

The former Manchester United striker will win his last international cap in a friendly against United States at Wembley on Thursday.

Rooney was part of a ‘Golden Generation’ of England players who failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals of any major tournament.

Kane and Sterling, meanwhile, helped England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, the Tottenham striker claiming the Golden Boot after hitting six goals in Russia.

And Rooney feels it is unfair to suggest Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate does not have any world-class players at his disposal.

“I think they’ve got superstars,” Rooney told a news conference. “Harry Kane has been top goalscorer in the Premier League for three or four years.

“Raheem Sterling in the last couple of years has been fantastic. I don’t think it’s fair to say the England team hasn’t got superstars.

“What you’re saying is we had some great established players: David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand, John Terry… why didn’t it work? I’ve no idea.

“We tried to be successful. We maybe never had the squad, we had the startling 11 which was very good but going into the tournament we maybe never had that back-up. But I think we had a great team, we were unlucky on a couple of occasions, going out on penalties.

“We gave our best; it wasn’t to be. It’s a chance now for this new generation of players to take up that mantle.”