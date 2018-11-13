Rafinha replaces injured Casemiro in Brazil squad

Three years on from his last international appearance, Rafinha has been added to Brazil’s squad for this month’s friendly matches.

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has been called up to the Brazil squad to replace the injured Casemiro.

The 25-year-old has been added to Tite’s group following a meeting of team coaches on Monday.

Rafinha, who has made seven appearances for Barca this season, has not played for his country since a 4-1 friendly win over United States in September 2015.

He will meet up with the squad in London on Monday ahead of Friday’s friendly against Uruguay at Emirates Stadium, and a meeting with Cameroon in Milton Keynes next Tuesday.

Casemiro was withdrawn from the squad after spraining his ankle in Real Madrid’s 4-2 LaLiga win over Celta Vigo on Sunday.

He is expected to be out for a minimum of three weeks.