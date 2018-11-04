Rooney returns for England farewell against United States

After two years in international exile, former England captain Wayne Rooney will make his return against United States.

Wayne Rooney will make his first international appearance for two years after he was named in England’s squad to face United States at Wembley.

Former Three Lions captain Rooney last played for England in November 2016 but will make his 120th and final appearance for his country against the United States.

The international friendly, set to take place on November 15, has been dubbed The Wayne Rooney Foundation International and some of the proceeds from the game will go towards the Manchester United great’s charity.

Rooney retired from international duty in August 2017 as England’s record goalscorer, while he has won more caps than any other outfield player.

He will not be a part of England’s squad for a Nations League clash against Croatia at Wembley three days after the United States game.

“I am truly humbled and hugely excited to play for England at Wembley again. I would like to thank Gareth Southgate and the Football Association for inviting me back and helping to support my foundation in the process,” Rooney said in a statement.

“Playing for England was the greatest honour of my career – so winning my 120th, and final, cap will be a particularly special moment for me. It’s fitting that the match will be against the USA and I hope that both sets of fans enjoy the game.

“I have been hugely impressed with the progress of this young England team. I hope that whilst I am with the squad I can pass on some of my experience. Trying to help others is a particular focus of mine now through my foundation.

“I was lucky to enjoy a long and successful career with a great many people helping me to achieve my dreams. The foundation allows me to give something back to four charities, all of whom do hugely important work.”

Rooney joined DC United in June and inspired the MLS side to a stunning run of form that saw them qualify for the play-offs.

His 12 goals in 21 DC appearances set up a meeting with Columbus Crew, but Rooney missed from the spot in DC’s penalty shoot-out defeat following a 2-2 draw.

Gareth Southgate phased Rooney out of his plans, leading to the striker’s retirement, but the England manager is pleased to be welcoming the 33-year-old temporarily back into the fold.

“The connection between the FA and former England players is something that has always been very important to me,” Southgate said. “Acknowledging the Three Lions legacy has been a major part of our journey with this current group of young players and Wayne Rooney is a hugely significant part of that history.

“This tribute to Wayne is a unique opportunity that is befitting of our nation’s record goalscorer. We’re fortunate that circumstances have allowed us to formally acknowledge Wayne’s immense contribution to England in front of the Wembley crowd and against apt opponents given the recent impact he has made in MLS.

“We all look forward to the occasion and lending support to a number of good causes through the Wayne Rooney Foundation.”