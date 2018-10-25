Belgium top FIFA rankings as England hit top five

England are into the top five of the FIFA world rankings, where Belgium have edged ahead of world champions France at the summit.

Roberto Martinez’s side were beaten 1-0 by Didier Deschamps men in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup but pulled alongside them as the joint-top ranked team according to world football’s governing body last month.

Now, following a 2-1 win over Switzerland in the Nations League and a 1-1 friendly draw with neighbours Netherlands, the Red Devils have edged ahead of Les Bleus on 1733 ranking points to 1732.

France drew 2-2 with Iceland in a friendly and beat Germany 2-1 – matching Belgium’s return from the October international break but against opponents ranked lower by FIFA.

England are up to fifth after their impressive 3-2 win against Spain, who remain ninth, while Netherlands’ 3-0 victory over Germany lifted them two places to 15th.

That is directly below an out-of-sorts Die Mannschaft, who fall two spots to 14th.

Minnows Gibraltar are the biggest movers – up eight places to 190th after their first competitive wins over Armenia and Lichtenstein.