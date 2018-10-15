Ramos: Kane could be a hit in La Liga

Sergio Ramos praised Harry Kane on Sunday and suggested that the Tottenham hitman could be a success in La Liga.

The Real Madrid hard man and Spain captain was speaking ahead of Spain’s Nations Cup clash with England in Seville on Monday.

Asked what he thought about the England squad and if any of the players had the technical ability to play in Spain, Ramos replied: “Well, I am very impressed by all of them. You may concentrate more on the physical in the Premier League but there are also very important technical players.

“I’ll start with Harry Kane. He’s a physically fantastic striker but also, technically, he can pull off surprises.

“He might surprise a lot of people but not me. He’s great technically but there’s also other technical players who are dangerous and I can assure you we’ve been studying them, watching them on videos.”

👇 This round’s elite players: 🇪🇸 Sergio Ramos

🇪🇸 Marco Asensio

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Raheem Sterling

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane pic.twitter.com/NmQ2ePAZ5b — Sky Sports Six-a-Side (@SkySportsSAS) October 14, 2018

Kane, 25, won the Golden Boot at the World Cup in the summer after netting six goals, but has now gone six games without an international goal.

“England had a fantastic World Cup,” added, Ramos who will win his 160th cap.

“They have a lot of personality despite being very young, and offensively they are very dangerous.

“Harry Kane is a very good player. We have to keep his scoring drought going because that will be a good sign for us.”