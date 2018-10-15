Koscielny hangs up France boots

France and Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny confirmed his retirement from international football on Sunday, before aiming a parting shot at coach Didier Deschamps.

Koscielny missed France’s World Cup-winning campaign in Russia after injuring an Achilles in Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid in May.

The Gunner’s stopper, who has appeared 51 times for his country, said he was particularly disappointed with Deschamps’ treatment of him as he recovered.

“He [Deschamps] called me once for my birthday in September. Otherwise, no. Lots of people disappointed me. Not only the coach,” the 33-year old said in an interview with French TV.

“It feels like a hit on the back of the head,” he said.

“When you are in good form, you have lots of friends. When you are injured… after a certain period of time, you are forgotten about.”

Il y a quelques jours je me suis confié au micro de @raphaeldome, ça se passe dimanche dans le @CanalFootClub ! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/EXLESGILUP — Koscielny (@6_LKOSCIELNY) October 12, 2018

Koscielny first announced last year that he would retire from international duty following the

World Cup and said that he has not changed his mind.

“The injury is one thing, the victory of the World Cup is another,” Koscielny said. “I think the victory certainly made me much more psychologically hurt than my injury.

“I think I gave the France team what I could. For me, my injury has not changed anything. The Blues are over, after that, I will always be a supporter of the French team but what is certain is that I will not put on the blue jersey.

“I have a new state of mind, there will be the Laurent before and the Laurent after injury. I want to continue for Arsenal, I want to return quickly. I want to fight.”

Koscielny made made his debut for Les Bleus in 2011, and featured in three major tournaments, including the 2014 World Cup, plus the 2012 and 2016 European Championships.

His last appearance came in March during a 3-1 friendly win over Russia.