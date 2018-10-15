Hummels slams German media

Mats Hummels has hit out at the German media for slamming the German defender’s assessment of the 3-0 loss to the Netherlands.

Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum were all on target at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday.

After the match, Hummels said that the Mannschaft played well and could have won the game if they had converted their chances.

But, the majority of people who watched the game, felt Germany massively under performed against the Dutch.

Hummels told the press: “We are the best at what we do. We’re being treated in part like complete amateurs.”

He added: “It’s a question of failing to convert chances. Clearly. I don’t know whether you can see it differently, but we lost a game 0-3 that in my opinion we should have won. That’s how it goes sometimes.

“It’s not the case that one person is blowing all the chances. Everyone sometimes has a chance; sometimes it’s bad luck, sometimes inability. My header was cleared off the line — a thousand situations.

“The opponent scores his first goal — as so often — with his first chance. Now we’re standing here with a 0-3, we’ll definitely get an earful, but we can’t blame ourselves that much today.

“We played a game in Holland in which we should have scored at least two, probably three or four goals. In the end, we were countered twice after simple ball losses; that of course drags the result down.”