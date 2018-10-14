Netherlands put Germany to the sword in Amsterdam

Two goals in the dying minutes of the match helped the Netherlands to a thumping 3-0 victory over Germany in their UEFA Nations League clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday night.

The hosts enjoyed a 1-0 lead courtesy of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk for the majority of the match before a late assault on the German goal put the result beyond any doubt whatsoever.

There seemed to be little separating the teams in the early stages, with both sides enjoying some possession in midfield without creating any clear-cut chances.

The first real chance fell to the Germans, as Thomas Muller threaded it through the defence for Timo Werner, who was unable to find the target with his poked effort.

Werner had another look at goal shortly after, resulting in a nervy corner for the hosts to deal with.

Not long after, Memphis Depay was just inches away from finding Matthijs de Ligt with a ball in from the left, as the home side started to make their presence felt.

The opening goal arrived in the 29th minute after a Dutch corner was played in from the right. Ryan Babel’s initial headed effort found the cross bar, but Van Dijk was on hand to follow up and head the rebound into an empty net.

The Netherlands seemed to take confidence from that goal, and most of the action in the remainder of the first half was on the German side of the pitch.

After the break, Germany coach Joachim Low brought on Leroy Sane and Julian Draxler for Emre Can and Thomas Muller, and Sane should have had the equaliser shortly after the hour mark when he was put through on goal by Toni Kroos.

The Manchester City man couldn’t convert the golden opportunity, however, and the miss would end up costing Germany dear.

With time running out, the Netherlands delivered the killer blow through Depay after a counter-attack left Low’s men completely exposed. Quincy Promes escaped down the right and had all the time and space to pick out the former Manchester United man, who calmly chipped it over keeper Manuel Neuer to make it 2-0.

That goal arrived with just five minutes remaining, but there was time for one more from the home side just to rub further salt in the wound.

After Depay hit the crossbar with a powerful strike, Georginio Wijnaldum twisted his way into the box and fired a shot into the far corner with his right foot to hand the Germans a 3-0 thrashing.

The result leaves the Netherlands in second place on three points in Group 1 behind World Cup champions France, with Germany languishing in third place with just one point from their two matches so far.