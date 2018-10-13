Gareth Southgate: We deserved to win

England manager Gareth Southgate feels his charges came to the party in Friday’s UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia and deserved more than a point.

The two countries played-out to a goalless draw in an empty Stadion HNK Rijeka as Croatia completed a UEFA stadium ban.

The Three Lions manager was impressed with the attitude of his team, but felt they were not ruthless enough to beat the 2018 World Cup finalists.

“It feels like a game we should have won. I think the performance deserved that,” Southgate told journalists.

“First half, pretty even but a very good chance from the corner, which we probably should have got on the end of. They had one from a cut-back.

“They had one reasonable chance in the second half, but I thought, really, we dictated the flow of the game for a long period and the second-half performance was excellent.

“We were pushing and pushing right to the end, so I couldn’t ask more of the players. I am pleased with the chances we created, and we just have to make sure we finish them which on another day we will.”