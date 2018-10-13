Egypt coach downplays Salah’s injury

Egypt coach Hany Ramzy has downplayed an injury scare to Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool man limped out of a match while on national duty on Friday.

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

The Liverpool forward was among the goals as his country registered a 4-1 victory over Swaziland in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Cairo, and was later taken-off with a suspected hamstring injury.

🇪🇬🇪🇬🇪🇬

Egypt earn a 4-1 win against Swaziland in #AFCON2019Q ⚽️ This man was on the scoresheet – scoring directly from a corner kick 😲 pic.twitter.com/DNBV1K1fTc — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 12, 2018

The 26-year old has failed to maintain the standards of the previous campaign, where he scored 44 goals for the Reds in all competitions, but remains an important member of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“The initial diagnosis confirmed that the injury is a muscle strain and there is no possibility of muscle rupture,” Ramzy said, as quoted by www.yallakora.com.

“The player needs to have radiation to determine the injury and the duration of his absence.

“It is not a big injury, we support him with all our energy and we hope he will return without being affected by an injury as soon as possible.”