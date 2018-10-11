Sampaoli: Messi can still win a World Cup

Former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has claimed that Lionel Messi may still win a FIFA World Cup title despite another disappointment in 2018.

Sampaoli presided over the Albiceleste’s disappointing World Cup campaign in Russia, which saw them scrape through the group stages and crash out of the last 16 against eventual champions France.

Lionel Messi at times struggled to find his best form during the tournament, but Sampaoli has heaped praise on the Barcelona star.

“Being able to coach Messi was incredible, Especially to see him so committed. He suffered a lot when we didn’t win,” the 58-year-old told Marca.

“The best player in history was very committed. Leo suffered like no-one else the impossibility of being (world champion). Having him forces you to have no margin of error when it comes to winning.”

On Messi’s chances of winning the trophy four years from now in Qatar, Sampaoli said: “Of course he can be champion. But this needs a process, especially after everything which has happened.

“It’s to say, if the Copa America isn’t won, you have to keep the process going, don’t break it.

“Enough of this craziness of if you don’t win, you’re a loser. And it’s not like that. If you believe it, You could win even if it’s late. But you have to believe.”