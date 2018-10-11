Moura: It’s a gift to be back with Brazil

Lucas Moura is excited to be back in the Brazil national side after a near two-year absence.

The 26-year-old’s impressive form for Tottenham Hotspur this season has seen him return to a star-studded squad for international friendlies with Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

Having established himself as a rising star at Sao Paulo, Lucas made a move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 where he enjoyed five years at the club, with 46 goals and 49 assists in 229 games.

The winger joined Spurs after finding himself sidelined in Paris last season, but is thriving as a key member of Tottenham this term.

Lucas spoke the club’s official website as he linked up with his national side at Tottenham’s training facility.

He said: “I’m so happy to be back with the national team and, of course, to train here, at my home!

“It’s a big gift because it’s so difficult. Brazil have a lot of players, a lot of good players and for me, to be in the national team, is a pleasure.

“I try my best every day, I work very hard and so to have this opportunity from the coach, it is amazing. I’ve had a lot of difficult moments in the last year because I didn’t play but now to be back in the national team…it is amazing and a special moment.

“I’m so happy because the last time I was with the national team was in 2016. I am so happy for this moment with Spurs. I need to of course say thanks to my team-mates, the staff and to the Club because they gave me the opportunity to get back into the national team and I now need to enjoy this opportunity.”