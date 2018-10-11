Giggs: Ramsey focused on task at hand

Wales boss Ryan Giggs doesn’t believe the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Ramsey’s future will have an adverse affect on his performances for the national team.

The 27-year-old midfielder has just over eight months left on his contract at Arsenal and there appears to be no renewal forthcoming from the Premier League club.

Alexis Sanchez was in a similar position last season and departed the Emirates Stadium for Old Trafford in a cut-price deal during the January transfer window.

Ramsey could follow suit amid speculation that he might also join Manchester United, while Liverpool, Juventus and Milan have been linked with his signature as well.

But Giggs is backing the Cardiff youth product to remain focused on the task at hand as the Dragons vie for promotion in the UEFA Nations League when they come up against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, five days after taking on Spain in a friendly.

“I don’t want to get involved. No. It hasn’t been,” the 44-year-old replied when asked whether Ramsey had been distracted by the saga.

“It wasn’t in the last campaign and it hasn’t been in this campaign. Aaron enjoys meeting up [with the Wales squad] and as for contract talks, I don’t really want to get involved in that.

“When he’s here he’s my player and like always he loves being here, he loves playing for his country and he’s very good to have around the dressing room and in the camp in general. It hasn’t affected him from my point of view.”