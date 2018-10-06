Spain’s Enrique explains squad selection

Luis Enrique is eager to see what Jonny Castro can bring to Spain and has welcomed back Alvaro Morata but refused to get drawn in on Jordi Alba’s continued omission.

The recently appointed boss left Alba out of his previous squad, that beat England 2-1 in a UEFA Nations League clash at Wembley at the beginning of September.

Morata is back after missing out at the World Cup in Russia, while Castro will be hoping to earn his first cap for the senior national side.

As he prepares his team to face Wales and England, Enrique has explained the reason for his squad selection.

He told Marca: “I do not discuss players who are not in the squad.

“However, anyone not selected is because of sporting reasons, not personal ones and there are only 23 players who I can select – if possible, I could bring in many more who could do a job.”

He added: “Paco Alcacer? I know him well, he was fantastic at Valencia and was with me at Barcelona, although he probably did not receive as much playing time as he would have liked.

“He is now playing and doing very well at Dortmund, he is scoring goals because some players are unavailable, I am very happy.

“Isco? His unavailability is complicated because he is a crucial player and there is no replacement who can do what he does for us.

“This is an opportunity for other players to come in and show what they can do, to be alert and know they have the possibility for playing.

“Jonny Castro? He played many times at right back (for Celta Vigo) last season but now he is playing on the other side of the defence.

“Alvaro Morata? He has not played much, maybe he can show me what he can do in the friendly with Wales ahead of the key clash with England.”