Southgate lands new England deal as squad is confirmed

England manager Gareth Southgate has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension by the Football Association, which runs through to the 2022 World Cup.

The 48-year-old guided the Three Lions to the semi-finals at the 2018 edition in Russia – the first time the national team had reached that stage of the global showpiece since 1990.

Southgate’s side lost 2-1 to Croatia in the last four with Mario Mandzukic scoring an extra-time winner for the beaten finalists.

The former England Under-21 boss still had two years left on the deal he signed in 2016 to replace Sam Allardyce at the helm of the senior team, but the FA moved to tie him down until 2022, along with assistant manager Steve Holland.

Southgate: "I'm delighted to have the opportunity to lead the national team through the next two major tournaments."#threelionshttps://t.co/A9bQmfGheU — England (@England) October 4, 2018

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the national team through the next two major tournaments,” Southgate said in a statement.

“The job remains an incredible privilege and a true honour. Experiencing at first-hand how the nation united behind the team this summer was something special and it will be great to see how far this young squad can go in the years to come.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn added: “Securing Gareth on a longer-term contract was always a priority for us. He has performed remarkably well and has given everyone the belief that England can compete on a world stage again.”

Meanwhile, teenage duo Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount have been included in the senior England squad for the first time ahead of the games against Croatia and Spain.

Borussia Dortmund forward Sancho and Derby midfielder Mount have impressed at various youth levels for the national team, with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate now giving them the chance to showcase their talents at the highest level.

The 18-year-old Sancho has been limited to just six substitute appearances for BVB in the Bundesliga this term, although he still managed to contribute one goal and five assists.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Mount is enjoying a productive loan spell at Pride Park from Chelsea, having registered three goals and one assist in 11 Championship starts for Frank Lampard’s side.

Busy day for Gareth Southgate! 😅 See who he's named in the #ThreeLions squad for our next two #NationsLeague games: https://t.co/azRa3ukvBl — England (@England) October 4, 2018

Also receiving his maiden call-up is Leicester youngster James Maddison, who has caught the eye since arriving from Norwich during the off-season, with three goals in seven Premier League outings.

There is also a recall for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley after a two-year absence, but Blues team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek misses out.

Six of Southgate’s 25-man squad have yet to be capped at senior level, including goalkeepers Marcus Bettinelli and Alex McCarthy, as well as Nathaniel Chalobah.

England take on Vatreni in Rijeka on October 12, before locking horns with La Furia Roja in Seville three days later – both UEFA Nations League fixtures.

England’s 25-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham), Jack Butland (Stoke), Alex McCarthy (Southampton), Jordan Pickford (Everton);

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City);

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Derby), Harry Winks (Tottenham);

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), James Maddison (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).