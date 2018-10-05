Costa not named in Enrique’s new Spain squad

Diego Costa has been left out of the Spain squad by head coach Luis Enrique for their upcoming international matches.

Official call-up for upcoming matches: 11/10 Wales – Spain

15/10 Spain – England

The 2010 World Champions play Wales in a friendly clash ahead of a UEFA Nations League game with England.

While Enrique has recalled Koke for the two games, his Atletico Madrid team-mate Costa didn’t make the cut.

The former Chelsea striker had to be replaced in Atletico’s Champions League clash with Club Brugge with a thigh complaint.

⚠ OFICIAL | Lista de convocados de @LUISENRIQUE21 para los partidos de la @SeFutbol ante Gales e Inglaterra#UnaNuevaIlusión 🔗 https://t.co/9jbgBLH3n7 pic.twitter.com/xbTNRJLux1 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 4, 2018

Marc Bartra and Paco Alcacer, meanwhile, both returned to the squad while Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Jonny Castro Otto has been called up for the first time.

Spain squad in full:

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Pau Lopez (Real Betis), David de Gea (Manchester United); Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Jonny Castro Otto (Wolves), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Marc Bartra (Real Betis), Raul Albiol (Napoli), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid); Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodrigo (Atletico Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid); Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Suso (AC Milan), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Paco Alcacer (Borussia Dortmund).