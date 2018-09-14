Hits and misses of the UEFA Nations League: Standouts and letdowns

With the first two rounds of the UEFA Nations League completed, several nations rose from being minnows to continental contenders and we will not pass out on this opportunity to look into the countries who impressed as well as those who need to go back to the drawing board.

Hoping to provide a competitive ground not only for the top nations in the continent but also to the rest who’d like to taste action aside from World Cup and European qualifiers, UEFA drafted the UEFA Nations League and with the results of the first two rounds of the competition, we get to see the rising nations or should we say the new generation of European dominance.

Hits

1. Turkey

After being eliminated in the first round of the World Cup qualifiers, Turkey, despite losing against last summer’s world cup hosts Russia, impressed in the second round of the nations league against Sweden. They made a monumental comeback against the world cup quarter-finalists after going down two goals from Isaac Thelin and Viktor Claesson.

Hakan Calhanoglu initiated the comeback on the 51st minute of the match. He fired a rocket to the bottom right corner to lead his nation back into the game. Late drama saw Emre Akbaba rise to the occassion. On the 88th minute Cenk Tosun rounded the keeper before sending a sweet pass to Akbaba who finished the play quite easily to put the game on level terms. On the second minute of stoppage time, Akbaba launched himself at a cross from Serdard Gurler to give his country all the three points they need.

🇹🇷 Drama! Galatasaray midfielder Emre Akbaba inpsires sensational Turkey comeback victory with late equaliser & last-gasp winner 👏👏👏 #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/lNlH77JKhN — UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) September 10, 2018

The win gives Turkey the much needed confidence heading into their rematch with Russia in October at home. With that win, they pretty much levelled with Russia in their group and will be looking to pull away in the next international window.

2. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Unbeaten in their last five games, Bosnia and Herzegovina is in an impeccable run after they finished the first two rounds in the nation league as leaders of the group with six points. In the process, they have defeated two nations that are not push-overs.

In their first match, Bosnia and Herzegovina faced Northern Ireland in Belfast. It was a promising start into the tournament for the visitors when Haris Dujevic scored the opening goal on the 36th minute. It was then followed by an insurance goal from Elvis Saric on the 64th minute before Will Grigg scored the consolation for his nation.

Despite not having most of the possession, the golden lilies still outperformed Northern Ireland on the counter. Edin Dzeko did not score but he did provided Dujevic’s goal through a cheeky pass inside the box. Miralem proved to be solid in defense as well against Northern Ireland. If not for the goal, the Juventus standout could’ve had a perfect outing.

In the second round, they faced Austria at home. They needed to juice out a tough win against Austria. This time, team captain Dzeko proved to be the turning point of the match. He scored on the 78th minute courtesy of an assist from Saric who seemed to be returning the favor to Dzeko.

🇧🇦 Bosnia needed a hero… Step up, Edin Džeko! 🙌#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/IKt9vKVulx — UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) September 11, 2018

3. Switzerland

After the Switzerland’s quarterfinal finish in the world cup, they came back with force in their opening match in the nations league against fellow world cup participants Iceland. Simply put, the Swiss ran riot against the vikings scoring six goals in the process.

Goals from Steven Zuber, Denis Zakaria, Xherdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic, Albian Ajeti, and Admir Mehmedi proved their dominance and the wide-array of goal-scoring options for their country. The win gave the Swiss the much-needed confidence as they face Belgium in the next round of the nations league, who swept Iceland aside via three-goal route.

Misses

1. Croatia

After an amazing run in the world cup, Croatia seemed to forgot how to defend as Spain pummeled them with six goals. Saul, Marco Asensio, Rodrigo and Isco ran riot against the 2018 world cup runners-up. To make matters worst, Lovre Kalinic even conceded an own goal.

Spain 6-0 Croatia Croatia ‘s biggest defeat ever .Honeymoon is Over. pic.twitter.com/V5YJMAuZLZ — Dimbalive Football (@dimbalive) September 12, 2018

No one may seem to know what happened to Croatia in this match. One thing’s for sure, Spain just dominated the game and they were not able to control it. They will face England in robably a must-win game for the Balkans in the next round where they will be hoping for a better result.

2. England

Despite having a momentous run in the recently concluded world cup and having a stacked line-up, England wasn’t able to win the match against La Furia Roja at home where they got defeated two goals to one. Harry Kane wasn’t in his usual self in the match as he fired blanks and even missed a rebound from inside the box.

Either they are just unlucky or Gareth Southgate still needs to infuse a bit more changes to the squad, the Three Lions need to do it quickly as they’ll facing their world cup semi-finals tormentors Croatia whose also looking to rebuild their squad for October’s international window.

“We expect and encourage it, because they’re intelligent footballers. “We want to have an environment that’s demanding because that’s the only way we can keep raising the standards.”#WednesdayWisdomhttps://t.co/FDqK4LytZs — England (@England) September 12, 2018

3. France

The 2018 world cup champions were expected to win their first two matches in the nations league but they failed to do so due to a draw in their opening match against Germany. With a stacked squad, Les Bleus just wasn’t in their usual form when they faced the 2014 world cup winners.

The champions were just firing blanks and were disorganized in defense. If not for Alphonse Areola’s brilliant performance in his debut with France, they could’ve went down by two or three goals in the match. On the other hand, they managed to re-claim some of their form in their win against Netherlands.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud made it enough for the two-time world cup holders to win the match. Netherlands’ Ryan Babel almost spoiled the party for champions but good thing for Les Bleus, Netherlands was missing their touches as well in the match.