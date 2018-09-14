Mixed feelings: 3 most eventful international debuts of famous footballers

When he signed from Brazilian outfit Fluminense for Watford before the start of last season, not many people really knew about Richarlison. Fast forward a little over a season, and he’s already become one of the most expensive players of all time; signing for Everton for a club record 50 million pounds and earning his first ever Brazilian cap.

The tricky winger will remember his Brazil debut very fondly as he scored twice against El Salvador. While Richarlison may have fond memories, many others’ ones didn’t go quite to plan. Today, we take a look back at three players who had, well, memorable international debuts for their countries.

1. Lionel Messi (vs Hungary, 2005)

Ferenc Puskas Stadium. August, 2005. Before the match, there was a storm brewing. A hype storm if you may. In the buildup to the match, it’d been suggested that a certain Lionel Messi, who’s been lighting up Barcelona, would make his International debut. Earlier that year, Spanish Football Federation tried their best to get Messi a Spanish citizenship. Just imagine, Messi playing as a forward behind a midfield blessed with players like Xavi, Iniesta, Xabi Alonso.

But that didn’t happen in the end. “I’m Argentine and no one can make me feel what I feel in the colours of Argentina”, said a young Messi, pledging his loyalty to his homeland. Then came the desired debut. Messi received the ball for the first time for Argentina. With the drop of the shoulder, which would become a trademark of the little magician, Hungarian defender Vilmos Vanczak was marking him. Messi started to accelerate. After a few seconds, we see Vanczak lying on the floor, rolling while grasping his face. The crowd started shouting like a pack of Hyaenas. The Hungarian players swarmed the referee. Messi was confused, surprised almost. Crespo and Co. tried to make a case but the ref sent Messi off. With his head pointing downwards, Messi went towards the tunnel and burst into tears. Since then, he’s become Argentina’s captain and top goalscorer. But that debut will always be remembered for the incredibly harsh call which remains, to this day, Leo’s only ever sending off.

2. Zinedine Zidane (vs Czech Republic, 1994)

Arguably the country’s greatest ever player, Zinedine Zidane has always been box office. Be it astonishing goals or unbelievable assists, or momentary bad tempers which earned him as many as 14 red cards in his career; ‘Zizou’ has always been an absolute master of the game. And his talent was on display ever since he debuted for ‘Les Blues’. A debut that would send France into frenzy. A debut that proved (in a team containing the likes of Ginola, Cantona and Desailly) that there was a new kid in the block who’s ready to take the world by storm.

France had a forgettable World Cup qualifying campaign for the USA edition in 1994. This resulted in Gerard Houllier losing his job. With France in transition, in came Aime Jacquet. He felt there was a needed change. Therefore, he called up a 22-year old Zidane, who’d been making a name for himself in Bordeaux. With the match against the Czechs held in his hometown, it was only fitting that Zizou would take the international scene by storm.

Surprisingly enough, France were down 2-0 at half time in their own backyard. With time running out, Jacquet looked towards the bench. A double substitution for Ginola and Martins saw Jacquet bring in Lizarazu and Zidane. Zizou didn’t take time. He quickly dribbled oast one Czech midfielder before rifling in a 25-yard thunderbolt, leaving Czech keeper Petr Kouba stranded.

And it didn’t end just there, with France still trailing, they needed one more to equalise. And who stepped up? It’s Zizou again. From a corner from the right, Zizou put his not yet bald head to proper use as his bullet header beat Kouba. France left with a draw. But they left knowing there was a new crown jewel in town. One that would win them the Euro and the World Cup.

3. Dieter Muller (vs Yugoslavia, 1976)

Euro 1972, World Cup 1974. West Germany were the undisputed kings of the international scene. But Euro 1976 almost threatened to end the German supremacy. The Germans reached the semifinals. But in an extremely one sided first half, Yugoslavia were leading 2-1. The scoreline stayed the same until 79 minutes. In sheer desperation, Germany brought in Dieter Muller, who (before that day) had never represented his country. And the forward grasped the opportunity with both hands.

Within five minutes of his introduction. With the clock showing 84 minutes, he equalised and scored his first goal for his homeland, heading home a Rainer Bonhof corner. The game went into extra time. German fans breathed a sigh of relief. All wasn’t lost.

Then with six minutes left of extra time, Flohe scurried’s low cross was met by Erich Beer. His slight touch at the far post set up Müller who thumped his second. Muller wasn’t done just yet. In the 119th minute, he completed his hat-trick. following up a Bonhof’s shot off of the post. Germany were through to the finals. They were just one match away from completion the Euro-World Cup-Euro treble.

Müller’s wasn’t done yet for the tournament. His semi final hat-trick earned him a spot in the starting eleven in the final. And in the 28th minute, Muller scored again with a spectacular volley. West Germany lost the match. But Muller was the top scorer. But that debut against Yugoslavia is still in the German folklore. It simply doesn’t get any better than this.