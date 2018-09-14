What happened to world cup runners-up Croatia against Spain

After a fairy tale run into the world cup final last summer, Croatia was brought back to reality by rampaging Spain who ran riot against them in their UEFA Nations League opener and are now looking or answers on what to do next in their upcoming matches.

All it took was a magnificent run of form in the World Cup for the world to know that Croatia is the next generation of a powerful footballing nation however, all it took was one game as well to bring them back to where they truly stand right now.

Being handed with their biggest defeat ever, Croatia now goes back to the drawing board as they formulate their tactics in their upcoming nations league matches. They’re currently grouped with 2018 world cup champions France, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Iceland, Portugal, Poland, Italy, Spain and England.

The format of the competition sees League A contain the top 12 nations in the continent group into four groups with three nations each. Winners of the four groups would then progress to the Nations League finals wherein they will enter the knockout stages while the losers of each group will then be relegated to League B.

With their first game in the books, things does not look well for the Balkans although there’s still a lot more games to play in the league. What’s just bothering about their performance is that it doesn’t seem to be the Croatian squad that we’ve seen play in Russia last summer.

In their friendly match against Portugal, they only managed a draw despite scoring first. It was worth noting as well that majority of the squad who played against Portugal and Spain have been in the squad since their world cup campaign.

Missing Dejan Lovren?

It seems as though without their defensive general Dejan Lovren, who proclaimed himself as the best centre back in the world, Croatia was incapable of deflecting any attack from their opponents, let alone La Furia Roja’s barrage. Missing out due to a pelvic injury he sustained from the World Cup campaign, Lovren skipped the first four games of Liverpool in the Premier League as well as Croatia’s opener against Spain in the Nations League.

This served to be a big blow for the Vatreni as they might be missing that commander at the back who offers himself with no hesitation for his country. He’s expected to be back in the October international window for his nation but Croatia should look into other alternatives for the squad should these occurrences happen again.