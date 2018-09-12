Tite praise for Brazil and Richarlison

Brazil was delighted with his side’s 5-0 hammering of El Salvador in an international friendly where Richarlison bagged a brace.

CLICK HERE for more International Football

The South Americans had last week defeated the United States 2-0 and followed it up with a dominant performance where Neymar got the scoring underway from the penalty spot on just four minutes.

Richarlison netted with 16 minutes on the clock and again on 50 minutes after Philippe Coutinho’s 30th-minute strike.

Marquinhos rounded off the scoring in the 90th minute.

Speaking after the game, a delighted Tite played down the significance of El Salvador’s world standing as he praised the result.

He said: “A football idea remains unchanged, regardless of the opponent.

“This is a way to play; keeping ball possession, aggression, movement, these are our characteristics, a way I like [to play].

“We find solutions to maintain that, so varying players is important.

“One of the things I was most happy about was a resumption of a team with the joy and an aggressive way to play, one that produces, plays and takes the initiative, regardless of the technical level of the opponent.

“The team has attacking in their DNA, as well as pressing the opponent, [playing with] constantly high pressure, it manages to work all the time with this rotation.”

He added: “Richarlison does not look to the sides, he looks forward.

“He offers a different feature in the combination play. With his movement, he always has the ball in space. This characteristic is remarkable for him.”

Brazil next plays Saudi Arabia on October 12 ahead of facing Argentina on October 16, in friendly matches.