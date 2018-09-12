Southgate hails match winner Rashford

Gareth Southgate has backed Marcus Rashford to conquer the world following his winning strike for England in a 1-0 defeat of Switzerland on Tuesday.

The Manchester United frontman netted the only goal at the King Power Stadium to claim the win and help the Three Lions avoid what could have been a fourth defeat in a row for the first time ever.

England lost to Croatia and Belgium at the World Cup in Russia before a defeat to Spain in a UEFA Nations League match last week.

After the game, Southgate praised his side for the result and hailed Rashford, who also scored the only goal against Spain in a 2-1 defeat.

He told Sky Sports: “I’m really pleased for him more than anything. We know how exciting he is and we know he is going to be a top player, he’s got a super mentality and he’s great to work with.

“He’s got two goals this week, some of his performances with us have been really good but to finish with two really good finishes is very important for him.”

Southgate opted to make nine changes from the side that lost to Spain in an attempt to avoid burning out his regular starters.

The manager continued: “So many of the lads were playing their first 45 minutes of the season. It was a tall order to ask them to go in and play against a really good side in Switzerland, who are an excellent team.

“Their movement was really good, they kept the ball really well and we had to chase too much [in the first half]. There was definitely a lot of room for improvement.

“We altered the shape a little bit in the second half, which I think helped get our defence a little bit higher up the pitch and meant less running for our midfielders. We turned it over too easily in that first period but we kept the ball better in the second half.”

He added: “It was two tough tests against different formations and in the end, we’ve got a good result tonight and could arguably have deserved a draw on Saturday.”