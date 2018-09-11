Loftus-Cheek: England have great potential

England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek believes there is enough potential in the Three Lions squad to one day be considered a world class team.

Gareth Southgate’s charges impressed at the 2018 World Cup where they finished fourth after losing to Croatia in the semi-finals and to Belgium in the third-place playoff.

However, those two defeats were followed by a third against Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday and England are now looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat.

Nonetheless, Loftus-Cheek believes England are on the right track and will continue growing in stature as they adjust their game to playing a more possession-oriented style.

“I think we definitely have that potential,” he said. “We have to have that belief to try and change things around.

“We are in this transition phase at the moment where we want to become one of the best teams in the world – up there with Spain, France and Germany.

“We want to compete with them and dominate football.

“We are in this transition phase where we want to have it mentally in our heads that we are one of the best teams in the world.

“It is that belief to have the courage to play in tight areas and try and play football rather than just going long. It takes time but we are working towards it.”

Up next for England is a friendly international with Switzerland at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.