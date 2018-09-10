Low: Germany did ‘quite well’ to beat Peru

Germany head coach Joachim Low was pleased with his side’s 2-1 win over Peru on Sunday, but admitted that the winning goal was rather fortuitous.

Die Mannschaft hosted the South Americans in an international friendly at the WIRSOL Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim, where Luis Advincula gave the visitors the lead before Julian Brandt equalised and a late goal from Nico Schulz secured victory.

Low is in the process of rebuilding the national team, after a disappointing 2018 World Cup campaign, and he is well aware that there is much room for improvement.

“I am pleased that we won the game, you got the sense during the game that the team really wanted to get the victory,” Low told the German FA’s official website.

“The winning goal was slightly fortuitous, but we also missed plenty of chances in the first half.

“At the end of the day, the goalkeeper should have saved the winning goal. But I’m still really pleased for Nico Schulz, who has made a really good impression on me in training.

“Overall I think we played quite well, without setting the world alight. Every win will do us the world of good though.”