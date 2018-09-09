Klopp slams critical German media

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at the German media for the way they have dealt with the nation’s first round exit from the 2018 World Cup.

Joachim Low and his players were roundly criticised for their performances in Russia that included a 1-0 loss to Mexico, 2-1 victory over Sweden and 2-0 defeat to South Korea.

Midfielder Mesut Ozil was also made the scapegoat, alongside Ilkay Gundogan for posing in a photograph with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as some Germans questioned the pair’s commitment to their national team.

Speaking after the Mannschaft drew 0-0 with World Champions France in a UEFA Nations League match, the Reds boss said: “To deal with an early exit in the group stage of the World Cup, the way the media and the whole nation did, was crazy. The coach had to explain himself, he had to explain football to the whole nation.

“People have been trying this approach for 100 years and it doesn’t work. So, for me, it was too much.

“So, calm down, let them play football and I promise you, Germany will win games again.”

Former German international Lukas Podolski, meanwhile, backed Low to turn around the nation’s fortunes.

He said: “I cannot imagine a successor to him. You cannot forget what he’s been doing for German football for more than 10 years.

“If you are bitter about being eliminated at a tournament, you have to give [Low] a bit of credit.

“Now it’s about getting ready for the 2020 European Championship. Jogi will try a few things to get the boys back on track.”