Sane withdraws from Germany squad

Germany has announced that Leroy Sane has pulled out of the squad for “private reasons” and will play no part in the friendly against Peru on Sunday.

The Manchester City winger was recalled to the national team for this month’s fixtures after being overlooked for their disappointing 2018 World Cup campaign.

Sane was criticised by compatriot Toni Kroos in the build-up to Die Mannschaft’s UEFA Nations League opener with France at the Allianz Arena on Thursday.

The 22-year-old started on the bench in Munich, but was brought on for the final seven minutes of the 0-0 draw – and after speaking with head coach Joachim Low, he was allowed to leave the team hotel the following day.

Sane has yet to make a start in the Premier League this season, with just 30 minutes of football to his name for City from three substitute appearances.

Following discussions with head coach Joachim Löw, @LeroySane19 has left the team hotel in Munich for private reasons and will not be available for #GERPER. #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/rCgnqeHhIc — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 7, 2018

