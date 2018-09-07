Deschamps: Draw was a good result for France

France head coach Didier Deschamps was pleased with his players after they played out a goalless draw with Germany in their UEFA Nations League opener on Thursday.

The world champions weren’t at their best but perhaps edged out Die Mannschaft in terms of chances created. Debutant goalkeeper Alphonse Areola did, however, need to make a number of saves towards the end of the game to secure a draw in Munich.

“The match was quite closed, even if there were occasions when we were better and at times it was them,” Deschamps told TF1.

“There were some technical errors [in possession]. All the players are at the best on the physical level. The players made every effort to secure the draw.”

He added: “Our goal was to win, but Germany is coming out of a trauma. This is a good result, we will recover and in three days we put [effort] back in.”

Les Bleus will face Netherlands in their next Nations League clash in Saint-Denis on Sunday.