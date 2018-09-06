Depleted Danes go down 3-0 to Slovakia

Denmark’s makeshift international team comprised of third-team players and futsal stars performed admirably during a 3-0 loss to Slovakia in a friendly on Wednesday.

Managed by former Arsenal star John Jensen in the absence of the regular squad because of a pay dispute, the part-timers were defeated by two first-half goals from Adam Nemec and Albert Rusnak, before an own goal from futsal player Adam Fogt made it 3-0.

Denmark, whose team featured a salesman, a student and an internet freestyle football star, had just one shot on goal and only 27 percent possession.

Here is the expected starting Denmark XI for their friendly against Slovakia tonight. They're currently 40/1 for the win… Decent value!? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kzrZxKZFzJ — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 5, 2018

Goalkeeper Christoffer Haagh was the star of the show for the depleted Danes, the professional futsal player managing to save seven of the 10 shots he faced.

Stars including Christian Eriksen, Kasper Schmeichel and Nicklaus Bendtner were missing for the match after negotiations failed to settle a commercial rights dispute with the Danish Football Association (DBU).

They and the rest of the regular international squad were sent back to their respective clubs on Monday.

As a consequence, tickets prices for the match, played in Trnava, were cut to just 1 euro

Slovakia, whose team included Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik and former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel, asked European football’s governing body, UEFA, to take action over the dispute.

“It was tough to get motivated for a game like that,” Hamsik said.

The Danes are hoping to find a resolution to the impasse before their next game, a Nations League tie against Wales in Aarhus on Sunday.