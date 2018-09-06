Kroos: With guidance, Sane can be world class

Germany star Toni Kroos believes Leroy Sane has the potential to be one of the best players in the world, but only if he receives the correct guidance.

Die Mannschaft head coach Joachim Low brought Sane back into his squad for this weekend’s UEFA Nations League fixtures, after famously leaving the Manchester City winger at home for the 2018 World Cup.

Despite the call-up, Kroos remains unconvinced by Sane, who he believes is not someone who can be left to his own devices, but instead needs plenty of motivation from outside.

“Sometimes you have the feeling with Leroy’s body language that it’s all the same if we win or lose,” Kroos said.

“He can be a world-class player, but he needs people who tell him what to do from time to time and to work on himself.”

Sane won the PFA’s Young Player of the Year award last season after he hit 10 goals and made 15 times assists in the Premier League.

But this season, he has played just 30 minutes of City’s four games, and was left out of the squad altogether for the recent 2-1 win over Newcastle.

“That’s what Pep is doing at the moment with not selecting him. He wants to provoke him a bit. It is clear that you have to find a way to bring him to his top performance,” the Real Madrid midfielder added.

“If he is at his top performance, he is for us – with his qualities, which are relatively seldom if you are looking at our squad – a player who enriches us.

“He gives us definitely more options for our game, but obviously only if he is able to show that on the field.”

Germany will take on world champions France in their opening Nations League clash in Munich on Thursday.