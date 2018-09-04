Deschamps won’t give Pogba France captaincy

France head coach Didier Deschamps says he will not consider giving the national team captaincy to Manchester United skipper Paul Pogba.

Les Bleus’ regular captain, Hugo Lloris, will miss his country’s UEFA Nations League games against Germany and Netherlands due to a thigh injury, but Deschamps has revealed that Pogba is not next in line.

“Although Paul did great things at the World Cup, I do not intend to upset the established order,” Deschamps told the media.

France will be led by either Blaise Matuidi or Raphael Varane, who have been serving as the 2018 World Cup champions’ vice-captains.

Asked whether the title of world champions is a burden for France, Deschamps said: “We have to manage the title of world champion, but it’s not a weight or a burden to carry. It’s quite the opposite.

“With all the positive aspects being world champion has brought, on the sporting front but also from a human and psychological standpoint, it’s a huge boost.”

France will face Germany on Thursday before a clash with the Netherlands on September 9.