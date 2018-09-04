Sterling out of England squad

England has suffered a blow with the news that Raheem Sterling has withdrawn from the England squad for two upcoming matches.

The Three Lions face Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday ahead of taking on Switzerland in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The Liverpool attacker has pulled out of the two games with a back problem, leaving Gareth Southgate’s side a man short.

The England boss called up 22 players for the games but will not replace Sterling.

Of the squad that competed at the Russia World Cup, 18 players were retained, with Southgate since calling up Adam Lallana, Alex McCarthy, Joe Gomez, James Tarkowski and Luke Shaw.

Jamie Vardy and Gary Cahill have, meanwhile, both called time on their international careers, although would be available in a crisis situation.

The full squad is as follows:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Dele (Tottenham Hotspur), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Alex McCarthy (Southampton), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)