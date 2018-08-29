Vardy, Cahill call time on England careers

England duo Jamie Vardy and Gary Cahill have said they will step aside from international duty to allow Gareth Southgate to utilise younger players.

The Leicester and Chelsea stars are not retiring altogether, and said they will be available if England need them.

Leicester hitman Vardy, who has seven goals in 26 international appearances, said he first spoke to Southgate during the World Cup in Russia.

“This has been on my mind for a while,” Vardy told the Guardian.

“I’m not getting any younger and you can see, to be fair to the gaffer, he wants to make it more youthful, which obviously had its benefits during the World Cup.”

Vardy said that he wants to concentrate on his club career.

“Gareth said that he felt I still had a lot to offer, and we’ve not shut the door completely,” added the 31-year old.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, defender Cahill, 32, said: “I can see it is now going to a younger generation and I think it is the perfect time for me to take a step back.”

“I’ve been hugely honoured to play for my country and I would never shut the door.

“I’ve said that if there are injuries in the future and I’m needed to come and play then, of course, I’m available.”

Cahill has made 61 appearances for England since his debut in 2010, often captaining the side while scoring five goals.