Ozil spat bodes ill for future of German football

Mesut Ozil certainly opened a can of worms on Sunday when he announced his retirement from the German national team.

The Arsenal midfielder posted a lengthy explanation of his decision to quit international football in which he detailed the racist abuse he and his family had suffered since he posed for a photo with controversial Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan back in May.

He also went on to accuse German Football association (DFB) President Reinhard Grindel of seeking to make him a scapegoat for the team’s poor performances in Russia, while using the photo for his own political purposes.

Ozil had obviously spent a great deal of time considering his future following Germany’s dismal World Cup showing, and given how much he has contributed to the national team over the years it is obviously a decision that he has not taken lightly.

The past couple of weeks have given me time to reflect, and time to think over the events of the last few months. Consequently, I want to share my thoughts and feelings about what has happened. pic.twitter.com/WpWrlHxx74 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 22, 2018

So for someone like Uli Hoeness to come out afterwards and basically rubbish the career of one of the best players in the modern era was remarkable in its crassness. One would have expected more from someone with such standing in the game.

Certainly, the senior players within the German team have to take a certain amount of blame when the team fails as badly as it did in Russia, but for Ozil to be shouldered with all the blame and to have his career ridiculed is patently ridiculous – and most certainly tinged with racism.

Ozil is not entirely blame free, though, as despite being rightly proud of his Turkish heritage he should have been aware of the potential ramifications of posing for a photo with such a controversial figure such as Erdogan.

Given the current climate in Europe and the rest of the world concerning immigration, Ozil’s decision to pose for such a photo was unwise, whatever his justification.

Granted, he shouldn’t be subjected to such abuse, but Ozil is not some naive teenager who has just burst onto the scene, he is old enough and wise enough to understand how the photo could have been used to call his loyalty into question. To do so just before the World Cup was doubly stupid.

What German football needs in the wake of its Russian disaster is unity, not division.

The likes of Ozil, Hoeness, Grindel and coach Joachim Low should have been pulling together to fix what went wrong with the national team, rather than playing a destructive game of ‘he said, she said’.

If such a remedy for the national team had meant that Ozil had to retire for football reasons then so be it, but seeing a legend of German football have to bow out in such a disgraceful manner is embarrassing, and only bodes ill for the future of the German national team.