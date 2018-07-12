Enrique ‘will not change’ for Spain

New Spain head coach Luis Enrique insists he’ll do his best to accommodate the media but won’t change to win over his critics.

The Spaniard was chosen as Julen Lopetegui’s permanent successor on Monday after agreeing to a two-year contract with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Enrique returns to management following a year-long sabbatical, having resigned from his post at Barcelona in June 2016 after three successful seasons at the helm.

The 44-year-old endured a strained relationship with the press during his tenure at the Camp Nou and says he is prepared for the criticism that will undoubtedly come his way in his new job.

“I am very excited, after having the opportunity to defend the shirt of the national team and suffer with it,” the former Spain international told Cuatro.

“I am happy and very excited to have the opportunity to be a coach now.

“I know that criticism is something attached to any position in our country and I’m ready for it.

“I will treat you [the media] as you deserve. I am 48 and it is difficult to change, I am happy with what I have done so far and I will not change.”