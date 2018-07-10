Enrique named new Spain boss

Spain have named former international Luis Enrique as their new manager.

The 48-year-old signed a two-year contract and replaces Fernando Hierro, who left his position as interim coach on Sunday.

Hierro was given temporary charge of the Spain team days before the start of the World Cup after the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui.

Enrique has been out of management since leaving Barcelona last summer.

“We have not spoken to anybody else – only Luis Enrique,” said Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales.

“The decision was unanimous. I like his commitment and he has turned down better-paid jobs in order to coach Spain.

“He’s a coach who has all the requirements the federation was looking for.”

Enrique takes over after Spain were knocked out of the World Cup by hosts Russia in the Round of 16.

Enrique won the La Liga, Spanish Cup and Champions League treble while in charge of Barca in 2015.

His debut as Spain boss will be against England at Wembley on September 8 in a Uefa Nations League game.