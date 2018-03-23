England edge Netherlands in Amsterdam

Jesse Lingard scored the only goal of the game as England beat the Netherlands in an international friendly, in Amsterdam.

Netherlands 0 England 1

Lingard on target on 59

De Ligt has goal ruled out

Rashford has penalty appeal turned down

Match summary

An energetic display from two young teams saw Gareth Southgate's side emerge with a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to a solitary goal from Manchester United's Lingard.

First win over the Netherlands for almost 2️⃣2️⃣ years ☑️ Starting 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ right. pic.twitter.com/u68jfvEem3 — England (@England) March 23, 2018

Full report

It was an unfortunate start for England as they lost Joe Gomez to an injury inside five minutes. The Liverpool defender fell awkwardly after challenging for a ball and was replaced by Leicester's Harry Maguire.

It was, however, a bright start by both sides looking to play some swift attacking football.

Lingard saw his 17th minute shot deflected wide after some good work from Raheem Sterling to break into the area.

Matthijs de Ligt had a dig from range after breaking through the middle of the park, but Jordan Pickford collected comfortably.

The England goalkeeper then had to be brave to dive at the feet of Quincy Promes after he was played in by Memphis Depay.

Ok, so not a great Dutch team and there are better sides around but with young players and a manager willing to try things, I quite like this England! #NEDvENG — Mark Chapman (@markchapman) March 23, 2018

Sterling had another effort deflected wide before the best chance of the first half fell to captain Jordan Pickford. However, he could not direct Kieran Tripper's free-kick on target, with his header slicing just past the post.

Trippier failed to test Netherlands stopper Jeroen Zoet with his volley at the end of the first half, while Bas Dost was unable to direct his effort on target from a good Depay delivery.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who had been lively in the opening period, was unlucky to see his 47th minute shot blocked, before a goal was ruled out for offside after De Ligt poked home Depay's low cross.

Marcus Rashford was unsuccessful with his 52nd minute penalty appeal, despite being clipped by De Ligt, but the goal England had been searching for, soon arrived from open play.

Lingard connected well to Danny Rose's low cross from the left after he had got forward on the overlap.

Pickford held onto a Dost flick as the hosts looked for an immediate response, while Kyle Walker did expertly to block a shot from Promes from 20 yards.

A number of England substitutes disrupted the flow of the tie somewhat, as Depay volleyed straight at Pickford.

Zoet was quickly down to deny Trippier from adding a second for England and despite a late flurry from the Netherlands, the visitors managed to hold on for a positive result.