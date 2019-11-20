Cuba 0-4 United States: Jordan Morris, Josh Sargent send Gregg Berhalter’s men into semis

Jordan Morris and Josh Sargent scored braces in the United States’ win over Cuba.

The United States moved into the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals after a 4-0 win over Cuba on Tuesday.

USA were ahead inside a minute in the Cayman Islands through Josh Sargent and never looked back, Jordan Morris adding a first-half brace.

Morris continued his fine run of form for USA before Sargent sealed his side’s victory during a quieter second half.

The win ensured Gregg Berhalter’s side of top spot in Group A of League A and a spot in the semi-finals on goal difference.

USA opened the scoring inside 40 seconds through Sargent.

Paul Arriola did the hard work down the right before crossing for Sargent, who scored from close range as he put Cuba goalkeeper Sandy Sanchez under pressure.

USA dominated the first half and Weston McKennie had a goal-bound effort cleared off the line by Erick Rizo in the eighth minute.

However, the visitors doubled their lead through Morris, who made no mistake in a one-on-one with Sanchez after a great flick-on header by McKennie.

Morris struck again six minutes before half-time, although the forward seemed apologetic to Aaron Long.

Long’s ball from the left side of the area went over Sanchez and Morris tapped in on the goal-line to make it 3-0.

After a quieter start to the second half, USA added to their lead through Sargent’s second.

Tyler Boyd flicked Reggie Cannon’s back-post cross into the path of Sargent, who converted from inside the area in the 66th minute.

Nice back heel from @Tyler__Boyd to set up @JoshSargent in the 66th minute of #CUBvUSA. pic.twitter.com/4aPwWEeO2L — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 20, 2019

USA cruised late on, easing to an important victory and seeing Cuba finish without a point in the group.

What does it mean? USA put Canada hiccup aside

A 2-0 loss to Canada in Toronto in October had Berhalter under enormous pressure at the helm, but USA have responded. Wins over Canada (4-1) and Cuba this international break – and a spot in the semi-finals – have surely been enough to ease the pressure on Berhalter.

USA developing fast-start habit

For the second game in a row, USA scored inside two minutes. They also netted three times in the opening nine minutes against Cuba in October and Berhalter will be hoping they can continue their fast starts going forward.

Morris caps off stellar 2019

Morris’ brace meant he has scored in four of his past five appearances for USA. The Seattle Sounders forward has netted five of his 10 international goals since September in a fine run of form.

What’s next?

Both countries have played their final games of the year, but USA can look forward to the Nations League semi-finals in June 2020.