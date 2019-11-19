Brazil boss Tite claims Lionel Messi isn’t better than Pele

Brazil head coach Tite has claimed that Lionel Messi cannot be better than Pele as the Brazilian legend is ‘incomparable’. He went on to add that stats don’t have any credibility for him and no one can ‘find a defect’ in the three-time FIFA World Cup winner.

Tite was recently involved in a heated exchange of words with Messi after which the Argentine talisman asked him to ‘shut his mouth’. Talking ahead of Brazil’s international friendly against Korea Republic at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, the 58-year-old claimed that though Messi is extraordinary, he cannot be compared to Pele.

“Pele is incomparable. Anybody who wants to compare Pele to any other athlete…do you know what I do? I hear but I don`t listen. It’s as if this person doesn’t know the history of this man’s quality… this guy was phenomenal. Once I said that Messi is extraordinary.

“I meant he’s extraordinary to the present time and among humans, with his creativity. Pele is out of normal patterns and I’m not saying this because I’m a Brazilian. You can’t find a defect. If somebody comes to me and starts to make comparisons, for me it has no credibility,” Tite said.