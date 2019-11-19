Lionel Messi fans troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Barcelona star scores and assists for Argentina vs Uruguay

Lionel Messi scored and assisted a goal each in Argentina’s 2-2 draw with Uruguay and his fans are having a field day. The Barcelona talisman has been impressive for his nation in both of the international friendlies against Argentina’s South American rivals Brazil and Uruguay.

With Messi hitting fine form with the Albiceleste, his fans don’t want to miss a chance to troll the 32-year-old’s arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo. As soon as Messi scored an injury-time equaliser for his national side vs Uruguay, his fans took to Twitter to troll the Portuguese great.

Goals vs top 5 ranked nations:

🇦🇷 Messi: 11 ✅

🇵🇹 Ronaldo: 7 ❌ vs top 20:

🇦🇷 Messi: 24 ✅

🇵🇹 Ronaldo: 19 ❌ vs top 50:

🇦🇷 Messi: 47 ✅

🇵🇹 Ronaldo: 46 ❌ vs top 75:

🇦🇷 Messi: 58 ✅

🇵🇹 Ronaldo: 54 ❌ – vs farmers (out top 75)

🇦🇷 Messi: 12 ❌

International goals: 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo – 99

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi – 69 % of goals scored against nations currently inside the top 10 FIFA’s World rankings 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo – 8.08%

Messi is actually doing what bosses do.

