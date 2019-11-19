WATCH: Lionel Messi takes out six Uruguay players with one trademark run through the defence

Lionel Messi has returned to his brilliant best for Argentina after making a comeback to the national side ahead of their international friendly vs Brazil. The Argentine talisman was on song against the Selecao and carried on his form into the match vs another one of their South American rivals in Uruguay.

The Barcelona star scored an injury-time penalty to ensure the match finishes 2-2 after Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani’s goals on either side of Sergio Aguero’s equaliser had seen Uruguay take the lead. During the first half, Messi pulled off another one of his trademark runs where he takes on almost all of the opposition defence.

Watch his insane piece of skill right here!

Is this the Messi Thiago Silva said was always looking for cheap fouls? pic.twitter.com/pIXoj1AuO3 — Fego (@JayRomee_) November 18, 2019

You can’t love football and hate Messipic.twitter.com/BzgRHmd7Fn — VICTOR (@DaddyTheBoy) November 18, 2019

I wonder the type and model of Processor in Messi. He’s just too fast in processing shits together on the pitch. Na wa oh! pic.twitter.com/Wo7ARYnfQo — 🅐🅛🅗. 🅞🅛🅞́🅨🅔̀ 🅞🅛🅤́🅦🅐🅚🅞🅝🅠🅤🅔🅡 (@oluwakonquer) November 18, 2019