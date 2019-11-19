Lionel Scaloni pleased with Argentina progress as unbeaten run continues

While seeking improvement, Lionel Scaloni is happy with Argentina’s development after their unbeaten run continued.

Lionel Scaloni is satisfied with Argentina’s progress after a friendly draw against Uruguay on Monday.

Argentina came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw in Tel Aviv, where Lionel Messi’s stoppage-time penalty cancelled out Luis Suarez’s goal after Edinson Cavani and Sergio Aguero had struck earlier.

It extended Argentina’s unbeaten run to seven matches as they continued preparations for 2022 World Cup qualifying, which begins next year.

Scaloni is pleased with Argentina’s development, although the coach still sees room for improvement.

“At the level of results, we are fine. At the level of the game, it can be improved,” he said, via Ole.

“The team feeling is the best we have. The important thing is that the players who play do it well. Some make a difference and others support.”

#SelecciónMayor Imágenes del último partido de año para @Argentina. ¡Hasta el año que viene! pic.twitter.com/Rz2M1xIiFf — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) November 18, 2019

Scaloni acknowledged the challenge awaiting his team, describing the CONMEBOL qualifiers as the toughest in the world.

“Now we have to think about what we did well and what we can correct. What is coming is difficult,” he said.

“I spoke with people from Uruguay. It will be difficult in the qualifiers. Those in South America are the most difficult in the world.

“We have a good base.”