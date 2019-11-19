Reports: Lionel Messi involved in tunnel fight with Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez intervened

Argentina talisman Lionel Messi was reportedly involved in a tunnel fight with Uruguay and Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani during the two sides’ international friendly at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel. The incident took place after the duo were involved in an on-field altercation as well and were separated by Diego Godin.

As per reports from ESPN (via Goal), the two players were involved in a fight in the tunnel during half-time. The report claims that Messi’s Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez had to intervene, who then separated the two players. The encounter finished 2-2 after the Argentine star’s injury-time equaliser from the spot.

