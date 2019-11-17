Brazil legend Rivaldo has slammed the national team for allegedly “disrespecting” the iconic number 10 shirt, by assigning to AC Milan player Lucas Paqueta ahead of the recent game against Argentina.
Rivaldo said that he was “very sad” to see the iconic jersey treated without proper respect, adding that such a young and inexperienced player like Paqueta should not have been allowed to wear the shirt so soon.
“I watched the match between Brazil v Argentina and was very sad to see what happened with the number 10 shirt,” the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner wrote on Instagram.
Assisti o jogo entre Brasil 🇧🇷 x Argentina 🇦🇷 e fiquei muito triste de ver o que aconteceu com a camisa 10. Deram a camisa 10 para o Paquetá contra a Argentina. Camisa que é respeitada mundialmente. Esta camisa não é para ficar no banco e muito menos sair no intervalo, porque é a camisa que o mundo conhece e respeita porque foi usada e honrada por Pelé, Rivelino, Zico, Rivaldo, Kaká, Ronaldinho, Neymar. O jogador não tem culpa, mas a comissão técnica sim, pois eles sabem do peso desta camisa e também que poderia queimar o garoto de 22 anos que pode ter um grande futuro com a seleção brasileira. Da mesma forma que o treinador quis proteger o Rodrygo, que está jogando muito bem no Real Madrid, para esse jogo, poderia ter protegido o Paquetá de jogar com essa camisa. Todos nós sabemos que Brasil 🇧🇷 e Argentina 🇦🇷 nunca será um jogo amistoso.
“They gave the shirt to Paqueta against Argentina. A shirt that is respected worldwide. This shirt is not meant to be on the bench, let alone go off at half-time, because it is the shirt the world knows and respects because it was worn and honoured by Pele, Rivelino, Zico, Rivaldo, Kaka, Ronaldinho, Neymar.
“The player is not to blame, but the coaching staff is, because they know the weight of this shirt and also that it could burn the 22-year-old, who can have a great future with the Brazilian team,” he further added, before concluding:
“We all know that Brazil and Argentina will never be a friendly match.”
It needs to be mentioned here that the ex-Brazil attacker’s words are not meant to defame 22-year-old Paqueta.
The AC Milan midfielder is an exciting prospect for the future, and Rivaldo’s words were merely aimed at the decision to hand the youngster the important shirt number – it is not Paqueta’s mistake in any manner.
Speaking about the game as such, Argentina won the hotly-contested event thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi himself.
Brazil’s next game is against South Korea on 19th November.