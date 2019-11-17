Brazil legend Rivaldo has slammed the national team for allegedly “disrespecting” the iconic number 10 shirt, by assigning to AC Milan player Lucas Paqueta ahead of the recent game against Argentina.

Rivaldo said that he was “very sad” to see the iconic jersey treated without proper respect, adding that such a young and inexperienced player like Paqueta should not have been allowed to wear the shirt so soon.

“I watched the match between Brazil v Argentina and was very sad to see what happened with the number 10 shirt,” the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner wrote on Instagram.

“They gave the shirt to Paqueta against Argentina. A shirt that is respected worldwide. This shirt is not meant to be on the bench, let alone go off at half-time, because it is the shirt the world knows and respects because it was worn and honoured by Pele, Rivelino, Zico, Rivaldo, Kaka, Ronaldinho, Neymar.

“The player is not to blame, but the coaching staff is, because they know the weight of this shirt and also that it could burn the 22-year-old, who can have a great future with the Brazilian team,” he further added, before concluding:

“We all know that Brazil and Argentina will never be a friendly match.”

It needs to be mentioned here that the ex-Brazil attacker’s words are not meant to defame 22-year-old Paqueta.

The AC Milan midfielder is an exciting prospect for the future, and Rivaldo’s words were merely aimed at the decision to hand the youngster the important shirt number – it is not Paqueta’s mistake in any manner.

Speaking about the game as such, Argentina won the hotly-contested event thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi himself.

Brazil’s next game is against South Korea on 19th November.