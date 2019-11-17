Real Madrid star threatens to play for another country, claims he’d end international career on his own terms

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has demanded the French Football Federation that he should be allowed to play for Algeria. The striker’s comments come after French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet suggested that Benzema’s time with the French national team was over.

“Karim Benzema is a very good player, I have never doubted his qualities,” Le Graet said as reported by Marca. “On the contrary, he shows Real Madrid that he is one of the best players around. But his adventure with the French National team is over.”

Benzema hit back through a Twitter post where he demanded to be allowed to play for Algeria. He last played for France in 2015.

Noël je croyais que vous n’interfériez pas dans les décisions du sélectionneur!Sachez que c’est moi et moi seul qui mettrait un terme à ma carrière internationale.

Si vous pensez que je suis terminé, laissez moi jouer pour un des pays pour lequel je suis éligible et nous verrons. — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) November 16, 2019

“Noel, I thought you weren’t interfering with the coach’s decisions!” he wrote. “I want you to know that I and I alone would end my international career. If you think I’m finished, let me play for one of the countries that I’m eligible for and we’ll see.”