On Saturday, Brazil centre-back Thiago Silva launched a scathing attack on Argentina talisman Lionel Messi for his behaviour with Brazil coach Tite during Argentina’s victory.

In case you missed it, Tite said he was told to shut up by Messi in the friendly clash between Brazil and Argentina on Friday.

“I complained because he [Messi] should have been shown a yellow card and he told me to shut my mouth and I told him to shut his mouth,” he said. “And that was it.”

Tite added: “I don’t want to answer anymore on it. You need a strong referee because he’ll swallow you… It should have been a card, I was right to complain.”

And later, PSG defender Silva accused Messi of showing signs of disrespect and also claimed that the 32-year-old influences referees and forces them to take decisions which are in his favour.

“He wanted to rule over the game,” he said, before adding:

“He kicked two people and the referee did nothing.”

“I argued with the referee and he kept laughing. You have to put admiration to one side.”

“He always looks to force the referee to give them free-kicks in dangerous areas, he always acts in that way. We spoke with some players who play in Spain and the same thing happens, he looks to control the game and the referee’s decisions.”

