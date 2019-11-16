WATCH: Lionel Messi tells Brazil head coach Tite to ‘shut his mouth’

Lionel Messi got on the scoresheet in Argentina’s 1-0 win over arch-rivals Brazil in an international friendly in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Messi failed to convert from the spot but was quick enough to convert from the rebound just three minutes after Gabriel Jesus had missed a spot-kick for the Selecao.

During the first half, the Argentine was seen gesturing towards Brazil head coach Tite, asking him to keep quiet. As the tactician revealed after the match, he was asking for Messi to be shown a yellow, in reaction to which the Barcelona star asked him to ‘shut his mouth’.

Watch Messi’s reaction here.

O repórter cinematográfico Jordi Bordalba flagrou o momento em que Messi manda Tite calar a boca. O técnico brasileiro comentou sobre o desentendimento com o argentino -> https://t.co/XgISSBT4dk pic.twitter.com/SEO8dJXA27 — globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) November 15, 2019

“I complained because he [Messi] should have been shown a yellow card and he told me to shut my mouth and I told him to shut his mouth,” Tite said after the match. “And that was it.”

“I don’t want to answer anymore on it. You need a strong referee because he’ll swallow you… It should have been a card, I was right to complain,” he added.