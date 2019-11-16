International Football |

Fans accuse Lionel Messi of diving to win penalty in Argentina’s friendly vs Brazil

Lionel Messi’s rebound after Alisson saved his penalty was enough to help Argentina beat Brazil in an international friendly at the King Saud University Stadium in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh. However, many fans believe that the Argentine took a dive to win the spot-kick in the first place.

The Barcelona star was awarded the penalty after the referee spotted Brazil left-back Alex Sandro tripping him just inside the box. However, many fans have accused Messi of diving. Here are the best of reactions and the video for you to decide!

 

Comments