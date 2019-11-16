Fans accuse Lionel Messi of diving to win penalty in Argentina’s friendly vs Brazil

Lionel Messi’s rebound after Alisson saved his penalty was enough to help Argentina beat Brazil in an international friendly at the King Saud University Stadium in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh. However, many fans believe that the Argentine took a dive to win the spot-kick in the first place.

The Barcelona star was awarded the penalty after the referee spotted Brazil left-back Alex Sandro tripping him just inside the box. However, many fans have accused Messi of diving. Here are the best of reactions and the video for you to decide!

Messi falls over himself and gets a penalty LOOOOOL. pic.twitter.com/c9v5IshC3u — R (@LwRonaldo) November 15, 2019

MeSsI dOeSn’T dIvE dOe ? 😂Come at me my salty friends https://t.co/aE3GwFaim4 — WTFUT – Frankenstein (@FUTfrankenstein) November 15, 2019

Messi in the world cup despite being drawn against Iran and Nigeria? No. Messi in the Copa America despite inviting teams like Qatar and Kenya? No. Messi in the Saudi Arabia cup?? Where he can dive an win a pen? Yes. — the game (@fcdubunker) November 15, 2019

First time I’ve seen Messi dive for a penalty lol — Jeff 𓃵 (@Goat2King69) November 15, 2019

Then what did messi do? He took a dive — Ajinkya Lale (@AjinkyaLale) November 15, 2019

Was it a dive? Is Messi a diver? Or just UEFA helping Messi out? UEFA ref was the official. — King Don (@KingDon36631416) November 15, 2019