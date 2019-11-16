WATCH: Lionel Messi’s penalty is saved by Alisson but Barcelona star scores from rebound

Lionel Messi’s goal in the 13th minute of the encounter was enough as Argentina defeated arch-rivals Brazil in an international friendly at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. It wasn’t as straightforward though as the Barcelona star’s shot was initially saved by Alisson but he managed to score from the rebound.

Messi won the penalty himself, with many fans claiming he dived to win the spot-kick, in the 11th minute of the game. Just three minutes before the Argentine scored, Gabriel Jesus had shot a penalty wide for Brazil, which ended up costing the Selecao as Argentina ran out 1-0 winners.

Here’s how the penalty kick and then the rebound unfolded.

Love Messi purposefully missing the pen and scoring from the rebound so that his NPG numbers are better pic.twitter.com/KDBuZ1a0ww — Marc Geschwind (@MarcGeschwind) November 15, 2019

Argentine are set to face another South American powerhouse in Uruguay next in another international friendly in the ongoing break. The two sides are set to face each other at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel.