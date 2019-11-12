Manchester United legend calls out Gareth Southgate over Raheem Sterling treatment

News broke just ahead of England’s match against Montenegro that Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez had been involved in a scuffle. The former, as a result, was punished by manager Gareth Southgate and was placed under a one-game embargo. One Manchester United great has now given his view over the situation.

Former Manchester United and England defender, Rio Ferdinand, has called out Gareth Southgate over his treatment of Raheem Sterling. Ferdinand states that Southgate could’ve handled the situation better had he kept the matter private.

“Gareth has handled being England manager brilliantly – up to this point…However, I feel this incident could have been handled better. Keep it behind closed doors & deal with it internally surely?!” said Ferdinand. (via Telegraph)

“Now Raheem is left to defend himself from all of the haters that had had their keyboards turned off due to him becoming a very worthy ambassador for the English game, and rightly so.

“If this was a terrible incident then I would be all for public shaming & discipline. But for this ‘throat grab’ that we are told it’s for I can’t understand it.”

“One of our World Class players who has conducted himself wonderfully through Racism and unwarranted criticism in an England shirt will now come under more scrutiny…when this could have been dealt with internally. Hindsight is a great thing though.

“It seems to me, Raheem felt embarrassed by all that went on at the weekend… a sign of winning mentality…however, channelled wrongly. Help educate him!”

Southgate confirmed Sterling will sit out England’s match against Montenegro but could return for their follow up fixture against Kosovo.