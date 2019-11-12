Brazil captain Thiago Silva ‘proud’ to play against Argentina icon Lionel Messi

Argentina and Brazil will face each other on Friday as Lionel Messi returns, and Thiago Silva is excited to duel Barcelona’s talisman

Brazil captain Thiago Silva is not concerned about coming up against Lionel Messi in Friday’s clash with bitter rivals Argentina, rather seeing it as a source of pride to take on the Barcelona superstar.

Messi is back in the Argentina squad for the first time since the Copa America, where Brazil beat Argentina 2-0 in July’s semi-final.

After that controversial encounter, Messi accused CONMEBOL of corruption, earning a four-match ban and a $50,000 fine.

Messi is expected to make his return during the friendly clash in Saudi Arabia, and Silva prefers not to look at the situation with fear, instead relishing facing one of the best.

“We are not concerned but proud to have a chance to face him,” Silva told reporters on Monday.

“They [Argentina] have their star, we won’t have ours [Neymar, who is injured], but Brazil is Brazil, and we showed it during our Copa America win.

“They are living a different moment, as are we when you consider the last few matches. Brazil versus Argentina is always a great game, with great football and scoring chances.

“There’s a 50:50 winning chance for each side – let’s hope we are more inspired then than they are.”

Brazil winger Willian added: “He [Messi] is a great player, unmatched, the best in the world. We’ve faced Argentina when he played before, and this will be just like those times.

“There must be more attention on him, we must restrict his spaces. We’ll not man-mark him, but whoever is around him must close down the spaces, not leave him room to think.”

Real Madrid youngster Rodrygo Goes is in line to earn his first senior cap at the tender age of 18 after breaking into the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The wide attacker has already scored five goals in just six matches for Madrid, and Silva has been impressed, even suggesting he hopes Zinedine Zidane leaves the teenager out when Paris Saint-Germain take on the LaLiga giants in the Champions League later this month.

“The fact he’s with the Selecao is a unique opportunity, he surely has dreamt about this moment,” the PSG defender said of Rodrygo. “I hope he can enjoy it the best way possible.

“I have over 100 caps and every time I’m here, I feel the chills. I hope he has the wisdom to make the most of it.

“It’s surprising really to most people, an 18-year-old with loads of personality. You see for the way he scores goals how calm and reserved this kid is, he’s not doing it to show off.

“Let’s hope Zidane keeps him on the bench! He’s a player who’ll demand more attention from your side. His quality speaks for itself.”