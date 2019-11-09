Safawi Rasid bags winner as Malaysia beat Tajikistan 1-0 in International friendly

Safawi Rasid was the man of the moment once again for Malaysia, as they ran out 1-0 winners over Tajikistan in an International friendly held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The Malaysians fielded a fairly strong team for this clash, with the likes of Syafiq Ahmad, Syahmi Safari and Akhyar Rashid all starting, but they required the intervention of a substitute to make all the difference in the end.

The first half ended all square, but it was clear that the home side were beginning to find their feet in the game, and after the restart, came out with renewed hope.

An inspired substitution was the first order of business, as Safawi Rasid was given an opportunity to make himself a hero, and he took the chance with both hands, popping up with a goal that would eventually be the winner.

His goal came in the 72nd minute of the match, and appeared to break the spirit of the Tajikistan players, who were unable to penetrate the Malaysian back line spearheaded by their skipper Aidil Zafuan Abd Radzak.

In the end, the home side held on in front of their fans to record an impressive victory and most importantly, kept a clean sheet as well in preparation of their FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers match against Thailand.

(Image courtesy: Football Association of Malaysia)